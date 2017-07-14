Quintana and Cubs’ rotation gets a ‘fresh start’ after White Sox trade

Left-hander José Quintana is relieved the trade rumors are finally over.

“[It’s a] fresh start and I just want to do my job and make the playoffs,” Cubs newly acquired pitcher said Friday.

But the fresh start isn’t just for Quintana, who recorded a 4-8 record with a 4.49 ERA for the White Sox this season.

The Cubs’ rotation has continued to struggle this season with a combined 4.66 ERA, which is good for eighth in the National League.

Manager Joe Maddon said the team can’t win without a strong leader on the mound.

“It’s definitely an injection. It’s definitely about energy. It’s more believability with [Quintana] around here. You cannot win without pitching,” Maddon said. “[Quintana is] almost like the perfect acquisition right now.”

Some of Quintana’s new teammates think the Cubs’ front office made the right move — trading four prospects to the White Sox, including the Cubs’ top-two prospects power-hitting outfielder Eloy Jimenez and right-hander.

“To come back with a nice new addition after the break is amazing,” Anthony Rizzo said. “I think it’s a great move.”

Jason Heyward said the trade should “show everybody in this clubhouse what” the front office thinks of the team.

“From day one, they’ve done everything they can to meet us more than halfway,” Heyward said.

But Quintana is only part of the answer to Cubs’ rotation woes. MLB.com’s Jon Morosi tweeted Friday morning that the Cubs are still interested in acquiring right-hander Sonny Gray.

Gray is 4-4 with a 4.00 ERA this season for the Oakland Athletics.

With Quintana added to the roster Friday, righty Dylan Floro was optioned back down to Class AAA Iowa again.