Quintana and Cubs’ rotation get ‘fresh start’ after White Sox trade

Before going on the DL he compiled a 4-3 mark with a 4.09 ERA.Left-hander José Quintana was relieved the trade rumors were finally over.

“[It’s a] fresh start and I just want to do my job and make the playoffs,” Cubs newly acquired pitcher said Friday.

But the fresh start isn’t just for Quintana, who recorded a 4-8 record with a 4.49 ERA for the White Sox this season.

The Cubs’ rotation, which has struggled this season with a combined 4.66 ERA, also needs to push the restart button heading out of the All-Star break.

Jose Quintana. (AP)

Manager Joe Maddon said the Quintana addition will help re-energize the pitching staff.

“It’s definitely an injection. It’s definitely about energy. It’s more believability with [Quintana] around here. You cannot win without pitching,” Maddon said. “[Quintana is] almost like the perfect acquisition right now.”

Some of Quintana’s new teammates think the Cubs’ front office made the right move — trading four prospects to the White Sox, including power-hitting outfielder Eloy Jimenez and right-hander Dylan Cease.

“To come back with a nice new addition after the break is amazing,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “I think it’s a great move.”

Right fielder Jason Heyward said the trade should “show everybody in this clubhouse what [the front office] thinks of the team.”

“From day one, they’ve done everything they can to meet us more than halfway,” Heyward said.

But Quintana is only part of the answer to the Cubs’ rotation woes. MLB.com’s Jon Morosi tweeted Friday morning that the Cubs are still interested in acquiring right-hander Sonny Gray.

Gray is 4-4 with a 4.00 ERA this season for the Oakland Athletics.

With Quintana added to the roster Friday, righty Dylan Floro was optioned back down to Class AAA Iowa again.

Note: Kyle Hendricks is expected to make his second minor league start Tuesday for Class AA Tennessee. Hendricks has been on the disabled list since June 8 with right hand tendinitis. Before being placed on the DL, he compiled a 4-3 mark with a 4.09 ERA.

Follow me on Twitter @madkenney