Quintana better, White Sox halt losing streak at five

PETERSBURG, Fla. – Jose Quintana issued too many walks – four — and threw too many pitches – 114 in 5 1/3 innings — but other than that the White Sox left-hander made strides after two bad starts.

While it seems strange taking solace in baby steps, that’s where Quintana, who held the Rays to a run in the Sox 4-2 victory at Tropicana Field which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Matching up with Rays ace Chris Archer, Quintana struck out seven and allowed four hits before getting pulled during a 1-1 tie.

Avisail Garcia, on the day he moved up to fifth among outfielders in American League All-Star fan voting, broke the deadlock with a 435-foot homer to left against Archer in the seventh, his ninth of the season. Garcia also doubled, raising his average to .333.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) ORG XMIT: SPD106

Jose Abreu lined a two-out single to right against Tommy Hunter in the eighth to give the Sox a 3-1 lead, and after the Rays got within a run, Todd Frazier cleared the center field fence against Ryan Garton to make it 4-2.

But the best news of all for the Sox was that Quintana, who took a no-decision while lowering his ERA to 5.30, made some baby steps.

“If you were there to watch all the sidelines and stuff, you would say this guy is just a matter of time,’’ pitching coach Don Cooper said. “So we expect bigger things from him, too.’’

The quirky indoor space that is Tropicana Field offered a hospitable welcome gift when Yolmer Sanchez led off the series with a ground-rule home run against Chris Archer.

Sanchez lifted a fly ball to center that was well struck but didn’t appear to have home run distance when it left the bat. As center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was drifting back slightly to his left, the ball hit one of the catwalks that circle around the upper levels of the indoor stadium, which is ruled a home run.

The Rays got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Corey Dickerson legged out a double and scored on Evan Longoria’s blooper that landed just beyond the infield dirt in short right field.

Quintana encountered his first mess when he walked Daniel Robertson and Steve Souza in the fifth. Corey Dickserson lined out to Leury Garcia in center, but Garcia, making a submarine-style return throw to the infield, short-hopped shortstop Tim Anderson – who was charged with his 12th error on a bad throw in the second — and both runners moved up a base. After walking Longoria intentionally, Quintana struck out cleanup man Logan Morrison looking.

A leadoff walk in the sixth led to more trouble and an eventual bases-loaded predicament for Chris Beck, who, after going to a 3-0 count on Jesus Sucre, got the catcher to rap into an inning-ending double play.

The Sox lived on the edge, walking the leadoff batter in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings and not paying for it. In the seventh, manager Rick Renteria three relievers to navigate the top four batters in the Rays lineup after Beck walked Souza leading off, with Anthony Swarzak getting the last two outs.

Tommy Kahnle, who has ranked among the top relievers in the AL, allowed singles to Tim Beckham and Kiermaier to open the eighth and had his scoreless appearance streak stopped at eight by Sucre’s sacrifice fly, but Kahnle struck out Souza with runners at second and third to keep the Sox lead at 3-2.

David Robertson, who gave up a walk-off homer to the Tigers Justin Upton Sunday, pitched the ninth for his ninth save in 10 opportunities.