Quintana, White Sox pitchers off to WBC this week

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jose Quintana is leaving the White Sox Monday. Not for another major league team, but for the World Baseball Classic to pitch for Colombia.

For Quintana and his wife, who is from Colombia, and their families, this is a pretty big deal.

“They’re excited,’’ Quintana said. “They ask me every day how I feel. ‘How was your day?’ They’re excited for this tournament. We have a lot of friends going to Miami and watch the games. It will be a good time.’’

Quintana, who has assumed the role of Sox’ staff ace now that Chris Sale is gone, has worked ahead of schedule to be ready.

Jose Quintana throws against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 17, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Andrew A. Nelles)

So has starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, who is from Guadalajara and will pitch for Mexico about an hour away at Estadio de Beisbol Charros de Jalisco.

Gonzalez expects a friends-and-family cheering section of more than 100 to watch him pitch, most likely in Mexico’s second game, he said.

“On my dad’s side of the family there’s 16 brothers and sisters, and my mom’s side, there’s seven,” Gonzalez said. “There’s definitely going to be cousins, friends and family there for sure.’’

Gonzalez and Quintana pitched simulated games Friday. David Robertson and Nate Jones, who are pitching for the U.S. team, each worked a scoreless inning in the Sox’ game against the Angels Saturday.

Quintana is the Sox’ most valuable trade chip in their rebuilding plan. While things appear quiet on the trade front, general manager Rick Hahn continues to listen on numerous fronts.

“You never know,” Hahn said. “We’re not going to cut off any conversations until the time comes to leave camp, and then we’ll probably revisit conversations a week, 10 days into the season once things get going.

“Certainly we haven’t closed off any opportunities or possibilities of making changes.”

Here is the Sox lineup for their Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks in Scottsdale: Peter Bourjos cf, Tim Anderson ss, Meky Cabrera dh, Jose Abreu 1b, A Avisail Garcia rf, Tyler Saladino 2b, Matt Davidson 3b, Omar Narvaez c, Adam Engel lf, Reynaldo Lopez p.