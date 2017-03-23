Quintana pitches seven scoreless innings vs. Reds

Jose Quintana appeared to be in mid-season form against the Reds Thursday at Camelback Ranch. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jose Quintana looks more than ready for Opening Day.

The White Sox’ ace left-hander pitched seven scoreless innings and did so in grand style Thursday, retiring the first 17 Reds he faced before Beau Amaral doubled with two outs in the sixth inning of a Cactus League game at Camelback Ranch.

Quintana, who had a no-hitter through 5 2/3 innings against Team USA for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic, struck out three, walked none and got six of his outs on ground balls. He was efficient with 79 pitches, 53 for strikes.

This was likely Quintana’s last start in Arizona before the Sox head north to play the Brewers in two exhibition games in Milwaukee next weekend. Manager Rick Renteria said Quintana will likely pitch in a minor league game on the back fields next week. Renteria stopped short of saying Quintana will start against the Tigers on Opening Day April 3 at Guaranteed Rate Field, but that is all but certain unless he is traded.

Renteria hasn’t announced the order of the Sox rotation yet, perhaps because Quintana’s name continues to be a topic of trade rumors. The Sox are holding firm with a high asking price of prospects for Quintana, and the possibility of him staying put appears to be good.

At least 17 scouts were in attendance.

Left fielder Nicky Delmonico homered with a runner on agaisnt Bronson Arroyoa, his third of the spring, and doubled in Todd Frazier from first to give the Sox a 3-0 lead.