Quintana pummeled early as Twins, Santana blank White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS — The “trade Jose Quintana now” rally criers of the offseason and spring training said “I told you so” Saturday after the White Sox ace left-hander got clobbered for five runs in the first inning of a 6-0 loss to the Twins at Target Field.

As blue chips stocks go, Quintana’s appeared to be plummeting by the at-bat during a barrage of hits during first inning. The Twins peppered the Sox All-Star lefty with a double-single-double-single flurry and carried on with a total of six hits, sending 11 batters to the plate.

It was 5-0 after one, more than plenty for Twins right-hander Ervin Santana, who improved to 3-0 a dazzling one-hit shutout.

Quintana, to his credit, regrouped as he has done numerous times following a bad inning and did not allow a run after that and finishing with 5 2/3 innings of work.

Jose Quintana, center, gets a visit to the mound by pitching coach Don Cooper in the first inning. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

“He left some pitches early that were very hittable,’’ manager Rick Renteria said.

“But once he got through the first he settled in, started hitting his spots and mixing the secondary pitches better. But all in all, like I told the guys he gave us a chance.’’

Renteria seemed to be saying that his pitcher didn’t cave in to the score so his hitters shouldn’t, either.

“Honestly. You have nine innings,’’ he said. “They score five early, I get it, but we had [eight] innings left of baseball to come back and try to chip away.’’

That was rough sledding against Santana, who owns an all-world ERA of 0.41 after holding the Royals to two hits over seven innings, the Sox to two hits over six and then the Sox again to one hit over nine.

Santana walked one and gave up a line single to Omar Narvaez in the third. He retired the last 18 Sox he faced after walking Avisail Garcia, who went hitless for the first time this season.

“We weren’t able to really get comfortable in the box, and he did it throughout the whole game,’’ said Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who went 0-for-4 to drop his average to .140. “He does the same thing every time we face him. We just haven’t made the adjustment.’’

Quintana had entered with an 0-2, 6.17 ERA, a start that caught most by surprise after his five straight seasons of consistently good starts, dominating performance in the World Baseball Classic and in spring training outings this spring. All of which, coupled with the Sox front office’s designs on rebuilding made him the most talked about trade piece during the offseason and spring.

Quintana gave up six runs over 5 1/3 against the Tigers in the season opener and then held the Twins to two runs over 6 1/3 in a that’s-more-like-it outing at Guaranteed Rate Field last Sunday. Throw in Saturday’s performance, and you have low marks for the thing – consistency – that has been his forte throughout his career.

Quintana said he slowed his tempo after the first inning and was happy to have regrouped and limit the damage, but it was too late.

“Too many runs in the first inning,’’ he said. “That changed the game.’’

“But I learned that today. It’s a confidence in me. I know that I started a little slow, but that happens.’’

The Sox are 5-5 and not worse because of pitching that ranked first in ERA in the American League going in. Oddly enough, Quintana has been the weakest link in the early going with starters Derek Holland (1.50 ERA in two outings), James Shields (1.69 ERA in two), Dylan Covey (1.69 in one) and Miguel Gonzalez (4.22 in two) carrying the freight in the starting rotation.

It’s early. Past performance charts say those numbers will even out, with Quintana’s rising to the top.

The Sox are banking on that to happen, for the sake of a current rotation that is without Carlos Rodon for who knows how long as well as their portfolio of trade chips as they build for the future.