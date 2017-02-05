Quintana, three Garcias lead White Sox past Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After demoting outfielder Jacob May to AAA Charlotte, the White Sox filled the void on the 25-man roster Tuesday by recalling outfielder Willy García from Charlotte and lined up their three Garcias in the outfield behind left-hander Jose Quintana.

Quintana hasn’t had much backing throughout his career, but this particular support group worked to his liking. Willy, the left fielder, drove in a run his first time up; Leury, the center fielder, drove in one on his third at-bat; and Avisail, returning after taking a day off with a sore groin, reached base his first three times up with two singles and a walk.

Avisail also drove in a run and scored one as the Sox (14-11) stopped a two-game losing skid with a 6-0 victory at Kauffman Stadium.

Quintana was dominant with eight innings of four-hit, scoreless ball. He struck out seven, walked two and lowered his ERA from 5.22 to 4.10.

Jose Quintana throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

“He attacked the strike zone,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “His breaking ball and his offspeed pitches worked effectively. He ran the ladder with a couple hitters. He had a nice plan.’’

Willy Garcia played in two games in the Minnesota series from April 14-16 while Melky Cabrera was on the paternity list, going 2-for-7 with a double against the Twins. On April 14, it marked first time three players with the same surname started a game together. Willy returned to Charlotte when Cabrera returned and came back when May failed miserably at the plate.

“That was kind of cool. It was special for us,’’ Willy said.

Quintana (2-4), the Sox ace who, after three shaky starts to start the season (6.75 ERA with four homers allowed) has strung together three quality starts, is once again resembling the pitcher whose consistency has made him special.

What a rare treat having two runs on the board in the second and third innings against Royals ace Danny Duffy (2-2).

“It’s good. It’s amazing,’’ Quintana said.

“When you’ve got that support early … I just keep doing my job and focus like the game is close, zero-zero, and get some quick outs.’’

Quintana said he has tried to attack the strike zone early with more verve in his last two starts.

“That’s it,’’ he said. “Try to get ahead … hit the corners. And that has worked.’’

What wasn’t working was May’s first month in the majors, as he produced only two hits after earning the Opening Day starting job in center field. His exit has solidified Leury Garcia’s hold in center with Willy Garcia, a right fielder for most of his minor league career, figuring to be the second option there.

“That’s a position where I feel comfortable,’’ Willy said. “I played center field in the minors, in the winter league. That’s a very familiar position for me.’’

Besides the Garcias’ run-producing, the Sox got two singles, a sacrifice fly and two RBI from catcher Geovany Soto and three hits including a double and an RBI from second baseman Yolmer Sanchez.

All of which was more than plenty the way Quintana was breezing through the Royals, who came in batting .214 and easily last in baseball with 69 runs scored.

“Sometimes when you get a lot of runs early, it makes you relax,’’ said Quintana, who entered the game with an average of 3.87 run support, the second lowest among pitchers in the majors since 2012. “You try and get aggressive and throw the ball wherever the catcher calls and keep going. Don’t pay attention to the score and just try and get your outs.

” It’s good when you get offense early whenever you go to the mound. But I try not to pay attention to it. Just stay in the moment and do my job. Just throw it where the catcher calls it and make my outs.”