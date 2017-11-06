Quintana, White Sox end rough road trip on losing note

CLEVELAND – Jose Quintana has sprinkled a few excellent starts in with too many bad ones this season. Against a team he has pitched well against throughout his career Sunday, the White Sox ace left-hander was just plain ho-hum in a 4-2 loss to the Indians.

Lasting only five innings and needing 95 pitches to get through them, Quintana (2-8) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three. He left trailing 3-0, with his ERA right where it was at the start of the game – 5.30.

The loss gave the Indians (31-29) a winning series and completed the Sox’ three city road trip with a 2-7 record. The Sox (26-35), who own the worst record in the American League, were swept by the Tigers and lost two of three to the Rays and Indians.

Carlos Carrasco (6-3) gave up a two-run double to Todd Frazier in the fifth inning that cut the Indians lead to 3-2, but Andrew Miller struck out Yolmer Sanchez looking and Tim Anderson swinging to leave the tying run at second.

Jose Quintana delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) ORG XMIT: OHTD102

Draft day

Baseball America and MLB.com continue to project the Sox taking Vanderbilt outfielder Jeren Kendall with the 11th pick in the draft Monday.

Kendall possesses “dynamic tools with strikeout concerns,” according to MLB.com draft expert Jim Callis.

High schoolers Royce Lewis, a shortstop-outfielder, and Austin Beck, an outfielder, would also appeal to the Sox but are projected to be gone before the 11th selection.

The same could be said for Florida right-hander Alex Faedo, Louisville outfielder Jordan Adell and North Carolina right-hander J.B. Bukauskas.

The Sox had two picks in the first round in scouting director Nick Hostetler’s first year in 2016 when they took catcher Zack Collins and closer Zack Burdi.

Hostetler view this draft as being deep and say they will take the best player available.

Rodon struggles

Left-hander Carlos Rodon’s second minor league rehab start wasn’t much better than his first. Rodon needed 84 pitches Sunday to navigate through 3 2/3 innings of four-run ball, walking four and allowing five hits (all singles) while striking out three for AAA Charlotte against Gwinnett.

In his first rebab start for Class A Winston Salem Tuesday, Rodon allowed five runs on four hits and two walks over 3 ½ innings, striking out six.

The Sox haven’t set a timetable but hope to have Rodon back before the All-Star break. He has been on the disabled list all season with upper biceps bursitis.

This and that

Center fielder Leury Garcia left the game with left hand soreness after sliding awkwardy into second base attempting to steal in the fifth inning.