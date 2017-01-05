Rain delay greets Cubs

After a nine-game road trip, the Cubs will have to wait a little longer to play ball at Wrigley Field.

The start of Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies will be delayed because of rain, the team announced. More rain is expected to arrive around the scheduled start time of 7:05 p.m., but team officials are hopeful the weather will clear by 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Tarp has covered the field for several hours. Neither team participated in outdoor batting practice.

Lefthander Brett Anderson (2-0, 3.54 ERA) is scheduled to make his fifth start of the season for the Cubs. The Phillies will counter with righthander Vince Velasquez (1-2, 6.33 ERA).