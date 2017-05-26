Rainy forecast postpones Game 1 of White Sox-Tigers doubleheader

Rain, which is expected to arrive later this afternoon, has forced the postponement of Game 1 of the scheduled doubleheader Friday. (AP photo)

With more rain scheduled to arrive Friday afternoon, this spring’s wet weather has forced the White Sox to scramble their schedule.

The first game of today’s scheduled doubleheader against the Tigers has been postponed and will be rescheduled for Saturday as part of a straight doubleheader that will begin at 1 p.m.

The Sox made the announcement as the Sox were taking batting practice under blue skies and the sun shining. Rain was forecasted to arrive just in time for the first pitch of Game 1, which was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The Sox and Tigers will play as scheduled today at 7 p.m.

