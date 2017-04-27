Rajon Rondo is still a ‘longshot’ to play in Game 6 or the series

Rajon Rondo’s status for Game 6 on Friday night hasn’t changed.

According to coach Fred Hoiberg, Rondo’s right thumb fracture was still an issue, and Rondo even making it back for the rest of this series remained in doubt.

The Bulls stayed the night in Boston after the Game 5 loss that moved them to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven series, watched film Thursday morning, and then headed back to Chicago in the afternoon.

“Nothing has changed as of right now,’’ Hoiberg said in a teleconference. “Like we talked about [Wednesday], it’s still a longshot that he’s back on the court, at least for this series.’’

Rondo was scheduled to get a late-night Thursday workout in, and would then be evaluated at the shootaround, but even teammates like Jimmy Butler were understanding the reality of the situation.

“Eventually we’re going to have to deal with the fact that he’s not out there,’’ Butler said. “Eventually we’re going to have to win without him, because of the looks of it he’s not going to be back. I don’t know, I hope he is, but you’ve got to be able to embrace the fact that he’s not.’’

Not an easy task, considering the Bulls were in full control of the series after the first two games, up 2-0 and heading back to the United Center.

That’s also when the news broke that Rondo suffered the injury late in that Game 2 win, and would be out “indefinitely.’’ Since then the Bulls have dropped three-straight to the top-seeded Celtics, and are seeing just how important Rondo really was on both sides of the floor.

Staying clean

Robin Lopez picked up the technical in Game 5 after taking exception to Boston’s Jae Crowder putting him in a leg lock and then arguing with referee Ed Malloy.

The big man’s take on the incident was his usual sarcastic self.

“I was being very supportive of Mr. [Ed] Malloy and I think it got misconstrued, unfortunately,’’ Lopez described. “I was applauding him.’’

What Lopez won’t change is backing up on his aggressiveness both before the whistle and after it.

“I try to be as physical as possible,’’ Lopez said. “I try to be aggressive, and so far in this series it hasn’t done me harm. I haven’t picked up too many fouls.’’