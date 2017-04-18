Rajon Rondo passes on his ‘I told you so’ moment before Game 2

BOSTON – It was Rajon Rondo’s stage for vindication on Tuesday.

After all the mind games he’s gone through this season with the Bulls, the in-and-out of the rotation drama, there was the 31-year-old veteran with a media gathered around him, all set up for the “I told you so” moment.

And like he does so often on the court … he passed.

“People are going to form their opinions regardless of what I say or how I act,’’ Rondo said. “It’s how life is. But like I said, the people that are close to me have been very supportive. Like I said, I’m doing what I love. I went through a tough time playing basketball, but I have a great job, doing what I love, and still smiling to this day while I do it.’’

Not an easy attitude to latch onto, especially this season for Rondo.

He was signed by the Bulls in the offseason, promised the keys to the car on offense, and then saw that all change once Dwyane Wade was brought aboard, and the Bulls now had three ball-dominant players. Rondo eventually lost his starting job, then was completely out of the rotation on the trading block.

As the season was starting to slip away, they made him the back-up point guard to lead the second unit, and when it was still slipping away after five-straight losses in mid-March, they again made him the starter.

All the Bulls have done since Rondo got his job back? How about a 10-6 record, and then a Game 1 win over his old Boston team on Sunday.

“I just got to put the credit to my age,’’ Rondo said. “I’m 31 now. Like I said my role is different. When I had older guys around me I kind of leaned on them for advice and went through tough times, so for me to be the example, just continue to work and show up on time. Even work even harder now, so that’s what I’ve tried to do.’’

He was then asked if younger Rondo would have lived up to the reputation he had, and become an in-house distraction. He surprisingly said no, and then even pointed out that maybe the reputation he’s been given is ill-founded perception.

“You can say that, but people that know me know me,’’ Rondo said. “What you guys write is part of the story, but it’s not who I am daily. I guess this year in particular, what I went through, it’s part of the growing process.’’

Rondo wasn’t done raising some eyebrows, either.

The Bulls own the $13.3 million option for Rondo next season, or could buy him out for $3 million. As turbulent as this season has gone for the veteran, he wants back at it next year.

“Yeah, I like where I’m at,’’ Rondo said. “I think we have a really good team. We made a big trade halfway through the season. All the things this year with 45 different lineups, we still made it to the playoffs. Right now, just try to stay consistent as possible and develop some chemistry.’’