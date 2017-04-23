Rajon Rondo plans to appeal $25K fine handed out by the NBA

Rajon Rondo’s ACL injury from back in 2013 is still coming at a cost all these years later.

At least the NBA felt there was a price to be paid for “stretching’’ it out during Game 3, fining the Bulls point guard $25,000 on Sunday.

Rondo didn’t want to comment on the punishment, but did say that he planned to appeal.

It was on Friday, that Celtics forward Jae Crowder hit a shot and seemed to go out of his way to loop toward the Bulls bench on his way back up the floor. Rondo, who was sitting there in street clothes because of a fractured right thumb, took exception to Crowder’s trespassing, sticking his leg out and just missing what appeared to be a tripping attempt.

After the game, Rondo was asked about the incident and played it off as, “When you tear an ACL, your legs get stiff on you every once in a while. I stretched my leg out. I also do that throughout the game. I guess [Crowder] was so deep into our bench, it looked maybe whatever may have happened.’’

The NBA office obviously wasn’t buying it, as the league’s VP of basketball operations Kiki Vandeweghe announced the fine prior to Game 4.

Not that Boston players were taking much exception to what Rondo did in the first place, anyway.

“He may have had to stretch his leg out, I don’t know,’’ Celtics forward Gerald Green said. “I ain’t no snitch, so I don’t know. That’s not something I grew up being a part of. Where I’m from, they know snitches get stitches. So I don’t know.’’

Initially, Fred Hoiberg said he didn’t see the play, but considering there was now a punishment handed out, the Bulls coach had no choice but to acknowledge it.

“I mean the league handled it,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’re moving on.’’

He was then asked if it was warranted, and responded, “I don’t know. Rajon, I’ve said it all along this year, he’s been as good a teammate, as good a person to coach as I’ve ever been around at any level, as far as my playing days and everything. Rajon is a guy that’s always going to go out, he’s going to compete, he’s going to give guys advice. He’s just been an absolute pleasure to be around all year.’’

Not that Hoiberg doesn’t understand the mental warfare some players choose to embrace in the playoffs, especially since he used to be teammates with Kevin Garnett in their Minnesota days.

“There’s always intensity in the playoffs,’’ Hoiberg said. “That’s how it works, that’s how it goes.

“Everybody is competing for the same thing, and there’s going to be a lot of things that happen, just to ramp up the competiveness and everything. So it’s just how it works at this time of year.’’

Around the rim

Boston coach Brad Stevens again went small with his lineup, starting Green over Amir Johnson for Game 4. … In Dwyane Wade’s playoff career, his teams are 12-0 in a series when they jump out to a 2-0 lead like the Bulls did. … Cameron Payne was inactive once again, after being active in Game 3.