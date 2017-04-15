Rajon Rondo will enter the playoffs dinged up but ready to go

Rajon Rondo knows what basketball is like in Boston this time of year.

The veteran point guard played nine seasons with the Celtics, including their championship run in 2008.

“I mean, it’s gonna be crazy,’’ Rondo said, as the Bulls prepare for Game 1 in Beantown on Sunday. “The fans are one of the best I’ve ever seen. We’ve got to be ready. It’s still going to be basketball at the end of the day, but we have to play a game with minimum mistakes and go out there and see what we can do.’’

Unfortunately, Rondo won’t be doing that at 100 percent.

While his sprained right wrist is good enough for him to play, it’s definitely not 100 percent.

Yes, the 31-year-old participated in both practices leading up to Game 1, but even coach Fred Hoiberg knows not all is right with Rondo.

“He still feels a little bit of pain in that wrist, obviously,’’ Hoiberg said. “That’s going to be there. I thought he battled through it [in the season finale against Brooklyn]. I thought he gave us great energy. I thought our pace picked back up with him in the lineup. It was great to have him back.’’

After missing three games with that injury, Rondo returned on Wednesday to put in 20 minutes of work, scoring 10 points, while handing out five assists.

The good news for Hoiberg was that while Rondo was on the shelf, Jerian Grant started in his place and averaged 15.7 points per game and played some of his best basketball of the season.

So suddenly there’s real options at the point guard spot.

Minute man

Dwyane Wade was able to get three games under his belt after coming back last week from a dislocated right elbow, and according to Hoiberg, will now have extended minutes in the playoffs.

“We’re going to continue to push the minutes up,’’ Hoiberg said. “We had a goal of about 28 the last game [against Brooklyn] if we needed him. He was in there a little longer than he normally would’ve been just to try to get him a little bit of a rhythm.

“He’s continuing to come back from injury. It was an injury with his arm and he was given full clearance for that. It’s more now, especially after getting the three games, of how he’s feeling from a conditioning standpoint.’’

Talking MVP

Player A for the Bulls: 25 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, all while shooting .445 from the field and .332 from three-point range.

Player B for the Bulls: 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game, all the while shooting .455 from the field and .367 from three-point range.

Player B was the regular-season stats for Jimmy Butler this past season. Player A was Derrick Rose’s 2010-11 MVP regular season.

What numbers didn’t take into consideration was the fact that Butler put those numbers up while often guarding the opposing team’s best player.