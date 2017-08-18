Rajon Rondo wins Bulls’ best teammate award from NBPA

Former Bulls guard Rajon Rondo won the team’s National Basketball Players Association’s best teammate award for last season.

Rondo provided a veteran presence last season for a young Bulls team that struggled with inconsistency. In January, a day after Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade blasted teammates for their play, Rondo posted a photo on Instagram defending his teammates.

“It takes 1-15 to win,” the post read in part. “When you isolate everyone, you can’t win consistently. I may be a lot of things, but I’m not a bad teammate. My goal is to pass what I learned along. The young guys work. They show up. They don’t deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it’s the leadership.’’

The Bulls waived Rondo in June after just one season with the team. He averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game.

Rajon Rondo waves to the crowd after being introduced at center court during week seven of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Rupp Arena on August 6, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Here are the winners from around the league:

