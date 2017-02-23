Rasmussen reveling in role with defensive gurus Kruger, Hossa

For more than a year, the so-called “lottery” spot in the Blackhawks lineup has been the top-line left-wing slot — a chance to play alongside Jonathan Toews — which Nick Schmaltz finally has nailed down, for now.

But for a player such as Dennis Rasmussen, a defensive-minded grinder, you can’t do much better than playing on the same line as Marian Hossa and Marcus Kruger, two of the very best defensive players in the game.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Rasmussen said of the Hawks’ third line. “They’re really smart and they work the system really well. We work hard, and make it pretty tough for [opposing defensemen] when we’re on the ice, because we’re going to forecheck hard and we’re going to probably win a lot of pucks. It’s going to be a tough line to pay against.”

Rasmussen knew Hossa was good. Everyone knows that Hossa is good. But as nearly every player who has played alongside him well attest, you don’t really know until you play on the same line as him. The past few weeks, nearly every shift has been an invaluable educational experience.

Dennis Rasmussen said that playing on a line with Marian Hossa is a tremendous learning experience. (Getty Images)

“You notice a lot of things,” Rasmussen said. “He’s so strong on the puck. And he’s aways there to help you — he’s talking on the ice, he always wants the puck, and he’s really fast and he’s just got everything. So all the things that you see, you try to use yourself, too, even if you’re not [at his level] yet. Whatever you want to improve, you can just look at him.”

Kruger historically has been pegged in a pure shutdown role, and the line is still getting largely defensive-zone starts. But Hossa’s presence gives the line much more offensive bite. With Rasmussen and Kruger forechecking down low and Hossa winning pucks and crashing the net, the goal isn’t just to get the puck back — it’s to do something with it, as well.

“Hopefully, we can create some offense, too, even if we’re playing against the other teams’ top lines and taking a lot of defensive-zone draws,” Rasmussen said. “We’re trying to sustain some zone time and create chances. We don’t want to just think about defense.”

Deadline talk

Two possible trade targets were on the ice at the United Center on Thursday — Arizona center Martin Hanzal and winger Radim Vrbata. Hawks general Stan Bowman has suggested he might stand pat at the deadline and allow the young players on the roster to continue to play major roles. But if he makes a deal, Joel Quenneville isn’t too concerned about it disrupting the chemistry of a team that has had very little roster movement throughout the season.

“One thing about chemistry with our group, our core has been through a number of different teammates and different [times] when new guys come aboard,” Quenneville said. “I think it’s an easy group to fit in, knowing what the purpose is and what the opportunity is. Especially at this time of the year, it’s a great place to play, a great environment here. Fans here are spectacular. So I think the excitement of coming here, I don’t think that’s an issue. And I think fitting in with our guys, that’s not going to be an issue.”

Planning ahead

The Hawks signed Rockford IceHogs goaltender Jeff Glass to a two-year, two-way contract that runs through next season. That fulfills the requirement to have a qualified goaltender under contract to expose in the expansion draft following the season. All teams must have two forwards, one defenseman and one goalie exposed that meet the various criteria for the expansion draft. Corey Crawford has a no-movement clause and is automatically protected, Scott Darling will be an unrestricted free agent, and Mac Carruth is a restricted free agent who may or may not receive a qualifying offer (the requirement for exposure).

