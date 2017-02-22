Rattie returns to Wolves hoping to shape up game for NHL return

Ty Rattie skates on Wednesday against the Cleveland Monsters after rejoining the Wolves this week. Rattie spent time in the NHL with the Blues and Hurricanes this season, but didn't see the ice on a consistent basis. (Photo by Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves)

Wolves right winger Ty Rattie is the first to admit that this season hasn’t gone according to plan.

Rattie broke training camp with the St. Louis Blues expecting he would find a permanent NHL home after spending parts of four seasons there. Despite being completely healthy, Rattie rarely saw the ice and played just in four games before he was claimed off of waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 4.

But after playing five games with the Hurricanes – including against the Blues in his first game — Rattie, 24, again found himself without a roster spot after Carolina made a move that made Rattie dispensable.

That allowed Rattie’s career to come full circle after the Blues claimed him off waivers on Sunday and assigned him to the Wolves.

“It’s been tough – I’m not going to lie,” said Rattie, who appeared in his first game with the Wolves on Wednesday against the Cleveland Monsters. “It’s been a weird season. It’s been tough and so that’s why I’m glad to be here, I’m happy to get back playing again and work hard and hopefully, get back up to the NHL as quickly as I can.”

As familiar as he is with his surroundings, Rattie looks as this stint with the Wolves differently than he has over the past four seasons when he played 196 games. Rattie spent three games with the Wolves this season as part of a conditioning stint before he made the move to Carolina. Now back with the organization that drafted him in 2011, Rattie is more aware of what the Blues are looking for from him.

But after not logging much ice time outside of practice this season in the NHL, Rattie realizes he has to put past frustrations behind him if he is going to catch the eye of Blues officials.

“Every morning, I would wake up and have that glimmer of hope that I would be in the lineup and that I would play,” Rattie said. “I haven’t had that opportunity yet and the games I have played – I’ve been lucky to play in the NHL. It’s a tough league to make and now that I’m back in the AHL, I just have to work on my game.”

Rattie has had discussions with Wolves coach Craig Berube about finding his niche with a team full of offensive firepower. Although Berube knows it will time for Rattie to play his way into game shape, he is confident that a scorer who has 69 goals and 68 assists in his Wolves career, can rediscover his touch.

“The way he can shoot and score and (with) some of the guys we have that can make plays and get the puck to him, I think he’s going to be pretty successful here,” Berube said.

Rattie hopes that’s the case, enough that the things that Blues general manager Mike Armstrong and new coach Mike Yeo have asked him to work on while he’s back with the Wolves translates to Rattie finding his way back to the NHL and regular ice time.

“I just have to go back to square one and just play my game,” Rattie said.

