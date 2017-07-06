Rays deal White Sox sixth loss in last seven games

Colby Rasmus scores ahead of the tag by White Sox catcher Kevan Smith on a ball hit by Daniel Robertson during the third inning Wednesday. (AP_

PETERSBURG, Fla. – A sloppy three-run third inning was all the Rays needed to shuffle the White Sox back to their losing ways Wednesday.

The Sox, who broke a five-game losing skid with a series-opening win against the Rays Tuesday, managed only four hits against Jacob Faria and three relievers and lost 3-1 for their sixth defeat in seven games.

The Sox (25-32) continued in a slipshod stretch of sloppy baseball on their current road trip, committed two errors — Tim Anderson failing to get the ball out of his glove with Corey Dickerson moving in front of him from second to third in the first and right fielder Avisail Garcia’s bobble of Tim Beckham’s base hit allowing a second run to score on a bases loaded single in the third. Garcia’s throw through the infield also allowed Beckham to advance to second.

The Rays (30-31) got their third run of the inning when the left-handed hitting Colby Rasmus – who was given an unusually early intentional walk to load the bases for Beckham – managed to beat third baseman Todd Frazier’s throw home on Daniel Robertson’s sharp grounder. Frazier’s throw was there in time but Rasmus eluded catcher Kevan Smith’s tag and it was 3-1.

“At some point it becomes emphasized a little more firmly, more crisply, and you tighten the importance of being able to make sure you’re doing the little things that are important,’’ Renteria said, “not allowing advancement of baserunners. All you’re trying to do is play clean baseball.’’

The Sox scored in the first inning against Faria, making his major league debut, when Leury Garcia led off with an infield single, stole second and scored on Jose Abreu’s two-strike single through the right side.

Pelfrey (2-5, 3.80 ERA) would encounter damage in the third inning only but failed to finish six innings, going 5 1/3 and giving up the three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks (two intentional). He struck out four.

Rodon, Shields set for next

Left-hander Carlos Rodon (biceps bursitis) made his first rehab start near his home and college for Class A Winston-Salem Tuesday, but the process shifts to AAA Charlotte for his second start Sunday at Gwinnett.

The former No. 3 overall pick out of North Carolina State, who gave up five runs on four hits with six strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings at the Carolina Mudcats, could be lining up for a June 26 start against the Yankees although Renteria says there is no timetable for Rodon’s or right-hander James Shields’ return.

“He came out really healthy, which is what we’re most encouraged about,’’ Renteria said of Rodon.

Shields starts Thursday at Gwinnett, following his first rehab start of four innings (one unearned run) for Charlotte on Saturday.

Right-hander Jake Petricka (lat strain) made his third rehab appearance Wednesday, pitching a scoreless inning with one single allowed.