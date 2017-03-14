RB Eddie Lacy agrees to one-year deal with Seahawks
Running back Eddie Lacy has left the Green Bay Packers to sign a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, his agents announced Tuesday.
SportsTrust Advisors tweeted that a deal has been reached. ESPN reports the deal with worth $5.55 million, with $3 million fully guaranteed.
Lacy, 26, appeared to be on track for a bounce-back season in 2016, averaging 5.1 yards per carry in the first five games until a left ankle injury in Week 6 brought everything to a halt. He underwent surgery and was placed on injured reserve.
Lacy will join Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise in the Seahawks’ backfield. Rawls had a great rookie year in 2015, but he battled through multiple injuries last season. The Seahawks view Prosise as more of a third-down back who can be used as a rusher and a receiver.
Carroll has said often that his preference is to go with multiple backs. Lacy is the favorite to get the bulk of the carries, but Rawls and Prosise will also factor in.