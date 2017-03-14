RB Eddie Lacy agrees to one-year deal with Seahawks

Running back Eddie Lacy has left the Green Bay Packers to sign a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, his agents announced Tuesday.

SportsTrust Advisors tweeted that a deal has been reached. ESPN reports the deal with worth $5.55 million, with $3 million fully guaranteed.

.@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42 has agreed to terms with the @Seahawks. #GoHawks #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/B5zkGcTsK4 — SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) March 14, 2017 GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the ball off to Eddie Lacy #27 in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 25, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Lacy, 26, appeared to be on track for a bounce-back season in 2016, averaging 5.1 yards per carry in the first five games until a left ankle injury in Week 6 brought everything to a halt. He underwent surgery and was placed on injured reserve.

Lacy will join Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise in the Seahawks’ backfield. Rawls had a great rookie year in 2015, but he battled through multiple injuries last season. The Seahawks view Prosise as more of a third-down back who can be used as a rusher and a receiver.

Carroll has said often that his preference is to go with multiple backs. Lacy is the favorite to get the bulk of the carries, but Rawls and Prosise will also factor in.