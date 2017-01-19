Reaching Rosemont on Week 3: Showtime around Chicago outdoors

Capt. Pat Harrison, shown here from last year on the Chicago River, will present daily on the area waters at the Chicago Outdoor Sports Show at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Credit: Dale Bowman

I’m leaving in a few hours for the opening of the Chicago Outdoor Sports Show.

Better known as “Rosemont Show ” or “O’Hare Show,” it headlines the third week of show season around Chicago outdoors at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

I will be there for the opening today. I already have several meetings lined up with people. Then I am back on Sunday when I will moderate the muskie panel at noon with Spence Petros, Bob Meshikomer, Jeff Frick, “Ranger Rick’’ Krueger and Capt. Matt Firestein.

Capt. Pat Harrison, in the photo above, anchors the show presentations every day, both on the main stage and Lake Chicago.

I will have to see how Sunday goes, but I would love to get into the other part of the Stephens Convention Center and see Rick Steves at the Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, there Saturday and Sunday.

We shall see.

Since both shows are at the Stephens Convention Center, I thought I would double up on transportation options. Best is to take the CTA (Rosemont/River Road) or park at CTA lot ($5), then walk the couple blocks or take the free shuttle; or it’s $15 in center parking lot.

SHOW DETAILS

Click here for the complete list of shows, swap meets and major seminars/classes for this winter around Chicago outdoors.

CHICAGO OUTDOOR SPORTS SHOW: Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 19-22, click here for info TICKETS: $12 ($10 online and other deals); 11 and younger, free BOWMAN’S BET: Spence Petros on bass on Geneva and Delavan lakes, 7 p.m. Saturday; Capt. Pat Harrison on Chicago River and other area waters daily KIDS: Trout pond; kids archery;“Bobber Anne,’’ Friday, Saturday, Sunday FULL DISCLOSURE: I moderate the muskie panel at noon Sunday with Petros, Bob Meshikomer, Jeff Frick, “Ranger Rick’’ Krueger and Capt. Matt Firestein

CHICAGO TRAVEL & ADVENTURE SHOW: Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 21-22, click here for info TICKETS: $15 (online deals); 16 and younger, free BOWMAN’S BET: Taste of Travel Theater; Rick Steves (Sunday only)