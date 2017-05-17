Really big bass from hot Plainfield South team: Fish of the Week

Plainfield South finds its bass-fishing team on a big roll.

Ryan Park (holding fish) caught and Tommy ‘‘Scoop’’ McDonald netted the big bass of 7.67 pounds in the Illinois B.A.S.S. Nation State Championship on May 6 at Clinton Lake. The fish was bigger than the net, but McDonald persevered. They won with three bass weighing 16.54 pounds.

The next day, the Cougars qualified for the IHSA state finals at the Heidecke Lake Sectional.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).