Really big brown trout on Lake Michigan: Make it Fish of the Week.

Demond Keller of Gary caught a 21-pound brown, weighed on a BogaGrip, in 27 feet Monday near the R2 buoy off Wilmette. He was on the Massive Confusion out of Montrose Harbor and was fishing a 0 smoke dodger with a Little Boy Blue Howie Fly (large).

‘‘It flew out of the water like a whale,’’ said Capt. Bob Poteshman, who said it’s the biggest brown he has boated in 15 or so years.

