Really big flathead surprise: Big enough to earn Fish of the Week

Tom Ng caught a big surprise, a 52-pound flathead, while trolling Castle Rock Lake in Wisconsin.

He said they were “banging structure on the old Yellow River bed with Flicker Shads and, honestly, I thought I was hung up.’’ His friend and mentor Billy Mines netted the fish.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).