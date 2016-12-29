Really big Illinois walleye through the ice: Fish of the Week

Here’s to a young man with an old fish.

While ice fishing, Jim Cieslica of Plato Center caught a 29-inch walleye from private waters in Illinois. The Frigid Outdoors pro was nominated by his ice-fishing teammate Nick Langton, the Glenbard North grad who helped start the bass fishing club for the Panthers.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. The story part or fishing of the moment, such as this one, matters as much as the big fish part, generally.

