Really big king, really good family outing: Fish of the Week

There’s big fish. Then there’s a family outing with lifetime memories.

Laura Gentile (middle of photo) reeled in a 31-pound Chinook salmon last week from 105 feet of water east of Burnham Harbor. It was the first family outing of the year with husband Capt. Brian Gentile on Storm Warning Charters out of Burnham.

Capt. Gentile said it was caught on a Magnum Dipsy Diver out 95 feet with a Blue Dolphin spoon. When weighed, the king bottomed his 30-pound BogaGrip.

A few months ago, he gave a fishing trip coupon to daughter Taylor, 7 (left). She cashed it in last week. Daughter Ashlyn, 6, is right.

“It’s one thing to a catch a monster with a bunch of adults,’’ Gentile emailed. “With the kids, it makes it so much more special.

Spot on it.

