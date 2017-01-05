Really big morel, smelt record, turtle warning: Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

MOREL OF THE WEEK

John Sanders sent this photo of a massive morel, which Richie Burian, his friend of 20 years, found near sycamore trees at Shuhart Creek Whitetails in Warsaw, Ill.

Morel of the Week, a celebration of morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors, runs on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page as warranted in the spring. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: “I’d like to take my husband on a fishing trip for his birthday. We’ve never done this before. Could you recommend someone who can take care of a couple of older folks like ourselves?’’ Georgiana

A: There is the Chicago Sportfishing Association and Waukegan Charter Boat Association. I would start with Capt. Bob Poteshman (click here for info) or Capt. Ralph Steiger (click here for info).

BIG NUMBER

4.96: Ounces of Wisconsin’s inaugural hook-and-line record for rainbow smelt, caught by Tanner Derusha, 9, while ice fishing on Lake Superior’s Chequamegon Bay.

LAST WORD

“Turtles are not able to move quickly to avoid a car, so it’s up to drivers to avoid hitting them. Horns and flashing lights don’t faze them, so it’s up to attentive drivers to be aware and try to avoid hitting these animals.’’

Dan Thompson, Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, alerting on turtles

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)

May 4 and 7: Woodstock, mchenryilhs@gmail.com

May 12-13: Zion, hunterssafety@5starfirearms.com

May 18 and 20: Newark, (815) 210-4995

May 30-31: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html

FISH GATHERING

Monday, May 1: Bryan Partak on river fishing, Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools, Allied First Bank, Oswego, 7 p.m.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Through today, April 30: Illinois residents may apply for first lottery, firearm and muzzleloader-only deer permits. Click here for details

Spring turkey hunting: Fourth season, north zone, through Wednesday, May 3; fifth season, south, through Thursday, May 4; fifth season, north, Thursday, May 4 to May 11

DUCKS UNLIMITED

(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)

Thursday, May 4: Naperville dinner, White Eagle Golf Club. Click here for details

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

(Click here for general list of banquets and events)

Thursday, May 4: Windy City Longbeards banquet, Erie Street Cafe, Chicago. Click here for details

PHEASANTS FOREVER

(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)

