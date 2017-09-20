Really big smallmouth, big Sturgeon Bay Open win: Fish of the Week

Ed Bohn (left) and Jason Julian Sr. with the big bass of the Sturgeon Bay Open Bass Tournament. Credit: For the Sun-Times

Ed Bohn and Jason Julian Sr. won a heartfelt title Saturday in the fall Sturgeon Bay Open Bass Tournament on Green Bay.

‘‘I found the spot about three weeks ago,’’ Bohn said. ‘‘Jason caught all the fish.’’

They totaled 23.95 pounds, topping the 45-boat field by more than a pound. They fished near the launch, as in, ‘‘We didn’t burn but a gallon of gas.’’

‘‘We were using a tube,’’ Bohn said. ‘‘I can’t tell you the color or I will get hung. The locals know.’’

Julian anchored their bag with the big bass.

‘‘The first one in the boat was maybe 5¼,’’ Bohn said. ‘‘Then he put in a 4½. The big one was the third one. My scale said 6, but their scale said 5.79.’’

Big enough.

‘‘I’ve been fishing these since ’94,’’ Bohn said. ‘‘Between the spring and the fall, I’ve only missed a few. It is a relief.’’

Bohn was fishing his first tournament since having triple-bypass surgery May 25.

‘‘We were fortunate the right quality of fish hit,’’ Bohn said. ‘‘It’s one thing off the bucket list.”

