Really big walleye & pike on Lake Michigan: Fishes of the Week

The wonders of southern Lake Michigan keep coming.

Daniel Bianco of Valparaiso, Indiana, caught a 28 3/4-inch walleye that weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces Saturday by the ArcelorMittal discharge at the Port of Indiana. Workers are allowed to sign in and legally fish from shore. He caught and released 30-inch and 31.5-inch walleyes years ago from shore.

Up the coast by Tower Road in Winnetka, Tom O’Rourke (right) caught a 38-inch, 16-pound northern pike April 23. He was fishing a piece of smelt on the bottom.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. The story part or fishing of the moment, such as this one, matters as much as the big fish part, generally.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).