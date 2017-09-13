Really, biggest walleye from the DuPage? Maybe? Sure Fish of the Week

Anthony Cwiok went to school on a 28-inch walleye on the DuPage River.

‘‘Probably the best part of the whole thing was that I originally came home from college for the weekend to fish on my boat out of Waukegan for kings that are staging,’’ he messaged.

He was home early enough the Friday before Labor Day to fish the final hour before sunset.

‘‘So catching a fish of a lifetime — from a trip that I wasn’t even planning on doing — just made it all that more special,’’ he messaged. ‘‘I typically fish the same stretch of the DuPage River, and this year has probably been the best for me for size and quantity of smallmouth and largemouth.

‘‘By no means did I ever expect to catch a walleye out of that river, let alone one at 28 inches. My go-to setups for the river are square-bill crankbaits and a 3-inch Kalin’s twister tail with a chartreuse and light-blue eighth-ounce jig head. The twister tail was what I caught the walleye on.’’

