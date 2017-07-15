Really, flathead there? & big smallie/little guy: Fishes of the Week

JayPee Hey continued his eclectic ways, hooking an estimated 30-pound flathead catfish Sunday while fishing a bass tournament on Lake Calumet. Ryan Whitacre emailed that it was landed on 6-pound line.

Andrew Yamaguchi, 10, of Elk Grove Village, caught magic on July 2 when he landed this 21 1/2-inch smallmouth bass on the Wisconsin River near Wausau, Wis.

“My son has been an avid fisherman since he was 5,’’ proud dad Risse Yamaguchi emailed.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).