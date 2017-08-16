Really good catch for first muskie: Good enough for Fish of the Week

Zack Olkiewicz made his first muskie one worth remembering. The Oak Forest High School student caught a 43.5-incher off the dock at Andy Myers Lodge on Eagle Lake in Ontario.

‘‘I know it’s not Illinois, but he’s been trying for years and has never given up,’’ cousin Pete Banach messaged. ‘‘He’s a die-hard fisherman when sports don’t get in the way.’’

Hey, Eagle Lake is almost Illinois North.

