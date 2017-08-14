Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Elizabeth Pector worked a long time for the photo above of a well-framed redheaded woodpecker July 24 at St. James Farm in Warrenville.
DALE’S MAILBAG
Q: My nephew lives in Austria in a tiny town near Linz, near the Czech, German and Austrian borders. The other day, he went fishing and caught a big fish. I don’t know what kind of fish it is. — Richard Tupper
A: Former Shedd researcher Solomon David and his scientific friends quickly tweeted back that it was a lingcod, the oddest fish I’ve been asked about.
BIG NUMBER
41.48
Pounds of a Chinook salmon caught Tuesday on Great Lakes Guide Service out of Muskegon, Michigan.
LAST WORD
‘‘For a hundred years, we’ve been very good at suppressing them. And now we’re reaping that fiery maelstrom. We have fires now we can’t stop. And they’re going to continue to burn until the landscape is so scarred and so broken up, there isn’t going to be a whole lot left to burn.’’
— William Armstrong, then a U.S. Forest Service fire manager, in a 2012 NPR story about wildfires. Those are words to remember as the propagandist of fire suppression, Smokey Bear, had its 73rd anniversary Wednesday.
WILD TIMES
