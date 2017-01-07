Rebuilding White Sox don’t make the grade, but that’s to be expected

The series finale against the Rangers on Sunday marks the White Sox’ 81st game of the season. It’s the halfway point of Rick Renteria’s first season with the Sox and a good opportunity to assess how the club is faring.

“I think the first half went well with the team we have,” Matt Davidson said. “We struggled a little bit. If we hit, maybe we didn’t pitch that night. And if we pitched, maybe we didn’t hit that night. But I think everything is building in the right direction. We’ve got a couple guys coming back from the DL, and I think the second half is going to be a good one for us.”

The first-half report card doesn’t have many good marks, but that’s to be expected for a last-place team early in a rebuild.

Let’s take a closer look:

Players seem to have taken well to manager Rick Renteria's style. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Offense: C

The Sox have come a long way offensively, but there’s still plenty ways to go. They rank 18th in runs scored and 10th in team batting average at .260. It’s a marked improvement from the first month of the season. The Sox had a .211 batting average in late April and went 23 innings without a run at one point. Avisail Garcia has been a gamechanger with a .512 slugging average.

Defense: D+

If not for Tim Anderson’s league-leading 19 errors, the Sox would look a great deal better as a whole on defense. Instead, they rank second in the majors in errors with 63, putting them behind only the A’s. Jose Abreu has struggled on defense and recently spent extra time with manager Renteria to focus on his footwork.

Starting pitching: C

Injuries have no doubt hindered what this group is capable of. Carlos Rodon only recently returned from the disabled list, and Miguel Gonzalez has missed several weeks with a shoulder issue. Even so, Sox starters have a 4.68 ERA as a whole, ranking 10th in the American League. It’s been downhill for the past 38 games, too, with the Sox posting a 5.36 ERA and making just nine quality starts. The Sox rank last in the AL with 28 quality starts. They’re are also on pace for nearly 600 walks, which would be their most in a season since 2000.

Bullpen: B-

The bullpen was the apparent strength of this Sox team early in the season, but injuries and fatigue are catching up to them. The pen has a 6.58 ERA in the last seven games, and relievers have pitched 143 innings since May 22. With Nate Jones, Jake Petricka and Zach Putnam on the DL, Anthony Swarzak, Tommy Kahnle and Chris Beck have needed to pick up the slack. The bullpen owns a 3.72 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

Baserunning: C-

The Sox have been aggressive on the basepaths, and it has been a largely unsuccessful approach. The Sox have 28 stolen bases this season and have been caught 20 times, a success rate of only 58 percent. They rank among the bottom six teams in stolen bases and caught stealing. Renteria described the club’s baserunning as “reckless” after making five outs on the basepaths against the Indians on June 10.

Manager: B

Players seem to have taken well to Renteria, which is about as good as it gets for a rebuilding team in its first year with a new manager. Garcia is the most apparent example, enjoying a breakout season at age 26. Garcia gave Renteria some of the credit Saturday: “He means a lot for me. A great manager, a great person. I think everybody loves him and we appreciate everything he does for us, and especially for me.”

Front office: A-

The Sox front office has done the right things up to this point, and the trade deadline can help it solidify a successful rebuilding campaign. After several years of pursuit, the Sox signed Cuban prospect Luis Robert in May and followed the signing with a successful draft. The Sox took Jake Burger, one of the top hitters available, with the 11th pick of the draft, addressing a position that has needed a boost since Robin Ventura’s days at the hot corner.