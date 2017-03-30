Record-class muskie in Indiana, released: Fish of the Week

Nick Kushnerik, on an Indiana lake with a college friend last week, caught and released a record-class muskie. Kushnerik, a 2012 Marist grad who made state in bass fishing, caught the 51 1/4-inch muskie with a 25-inch girth on a Kodiak Glider.

“I asked if he was keeping to mount, but was proud to hear he said she was full of eggs so he released,’’ proud dad Bill Kushnerik emailed.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. The story part or fishing of the moment, such as this one, matters as much as the big fish part, generally.

