Red-hot White Sox Jose Abreu thriving in school of hard knocks

Jose Abreu hits his second double of the game in the 4th inning against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 26, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE – Jose Abreu is on a dangerous tear, getting hits in bunches and hitting the ball with considerable force.

“When you see it working the way it is working right now, it’s pretty impressive,’’ manager Rick Renteria said of his first baseman, who entered Sunday’s game against the Orioles hitting .429 with five homers, four doubles, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored in his last 10 games.

Exit velocity is all the rage these days, and it aptly puts a number on just how hard Abreu is hitting the ball. His homer off the left field foul pole 333 feet from home plate in the Sox’ 6-5 loss to the O’s Saturday traveled at 112 mph. It appeared to carry no more than 15 feet above ground before clanging off the pole.

“I blinked and it was out,’’ Renteria said. “I saw the swing, I saw the flight of the ball, I turned and it was gone.’’

Abreu homered on a line to center field in Kansas City on Thursday, topping that one with an exit velocity of 113. After hitting .157 with no homers and an OPS of .380 his first 13 games, Abreu is batting .414 with an OPS of 1.271 in his last 15.

“It’s a combination of things,’’ Renteria said. “It’s him really feeling in sync, in tune with his swing. Feeling in sync with recognizing pitches and having a skill set to put the bat on the baseball. It’s all in tune.’’

Even Abreu’s outs these days are hit hard.

“When athletes talk about being in the zone, you become very instinctual, very reactionary,’’ Renteria said. “That’s a combination of all his experiences and the work he puts into it, but right now he seems to be in a really good place. We’re really happy he’s in that spot, we hope he can really cling to it.’’

Rusty Robertson

Scouts from contending teams such as the Nationals who want to see David Robertson pitch were out of luck all week. Robertson hasn’t pitched since he worked two innings in Detroit last Saturday, when he blew his first save and then got the win in a 6-4 victory. Robertson threw 33 pitches, the most since he threw 42 in two innings against the Mets last June 1.

There have been no save opportunities since then, and with an off day Monday, Robertson said he was expecting to get in Sunday’s game.

“That’s just the way the game goes,’’ Robertson said Sunday. “I’ve had stretches where I’ve sat eight or nine days, it just happens. Ideally I’d like to throw three or four times a week because then we’re getting a chance to win ballgames – that’s the way I look at it.

“Obviously it’s great when we score more runs and I’m not needed but for me, I like to get in as much as I can. You sit around a lot out there. I want to play.’’

Robertson used his curve more than usual – 40 percent of the time in April compared to 25 percent in April of 2016 – to throw a curve, so to speak, at hitters.

“Early in the year I feel like hitters don’t have a read on me yet; they’re not sure,’’ Robertson said. “They’ve seen me a lot and they know I throw a lot of fastballs in and I thought I’d come in this year and try to throw more breaking balls for strikes. Make them respect the fact I can do that.’’

Robertson is five for six in save chances with a 2.79 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings. He is in the third year of a four-year, $46 million contract.