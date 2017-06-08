Red Sox complete four-game sweep of free-falling White Sox

BOSTON – Jose Abreu sees what everyone else sees in fellow Cuban Yoan Moncada.

Loads of ability. Power, speed and grace.

“Yes, a lot of talent,’’ Abreu said through interpreter Billy Russo. “Things are going to turn out well for him. He understands a lot about the game, about life here. He’s going to be good. It’s just a matter of one click and it’s going to be good.’’

There were a few signs during the Red Sox’ four-game sweep of the free-falling and rebuilding White Sox, capped by Sunday’s 6-3 result, that it might be starting to click for the 22-year-old second baseman who is a none too impressive 9-for-52 (.173) nine walks since getting called up from AAA Charlotte July 19.

Yoan Moncada walks to the on deck circle Thursday at Fenway Park. (AP)

Moncada was 5-for-17 with three walks in the series against the Red Sox (63-49). There were also five strikeouts, hiking his season total to 21, with ongoing issues with major league changeups and other offspeed stuff.

“The swings and misses on both sides of the plate have been in breaking-ball counts,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “Exponentially he will grow to understand those. My hope is by the time we finish September you will see an approach to those pitches because he’s seeing them more.’’

Pride comes with being the No. 1 prospect in baseball for Moncada, who received a $31.5 million bonus from the Red Sox for signing in 2015. Abreu, who signed with the Sox for $68 million, knows this.

“That is probably the hardest part to handle at this level,’’ Abreu said. “You can’t get frustrated. If you get frustrated you will lose the battle. You have to keep doing your job because with the talent that you have, the good outcomes will come sooner than later.’’

Abreu’s locker is next to Moncada’s at Guaranteed Rate Field, and while media, fans and teammates have seen a relaxed, patient hitter, Abreu has also seen some frustration.

“He wants to show how capable he is and how his abilities are,’’ Abreu said. “But with me trying to advise him, he understands what he needs to do. We haven’t seen good results but like everybody says this is a game of adjustments. The only thing I do with him is help and advise him and guide him through that process because everyone knows he has the ability to play here. But you have to be patient because you’re not always going to get the results you’re looking for right away.’’

The free-falling White Sox, meanwhile, fell to 41-68 with their 23rd loss in 27 games. The loss was their sixth in row. They are off Monday before opening a six-game home stand Tuesday.

NOTES: The Sox claimed corner infielder D.J. Peterson off waivers from the Mariners and optioned him to Class AAA Charlotte.Peterson, 25, batted .264 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 54 RBI for Class AAA Tacoma before being designated for assignment on July 30. Peterson was a first-round Mariners draft pick in 2013.

*Matt Davidson (bruised right wrist) missed all four games of the Red Sox series. He was a late scratch as the DH and replaced by Tyler Saladino.