Specific results of the tests are not yet available, though Farrell said Price is likely to get additional opinions from two renowned surgeons, Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neil ElAttrache.

Both doctors are currently in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine, giving the Red Sox and Price some logistical issues to work through.

“He’s gone through some soreness in the forearm/elbow area in previous Spring Trainings, but this one has got a little bit more intensity to it,” Farrell said.

To read the full story from MLB.com, click here.