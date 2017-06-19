Red Stars defender Taylor Comeau out with lung contusion

Taylor Comeau with the ball during a regular season National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) match between the Chicago Red Stars and the Washington Spirit at Toyota Park. | Dan Bartel/ISI Photos

The Chicago Red Stars announced Monday that defender Taylor Comeau has been sidelined with a lung contusion.

Comeau left the match Saturday after colliding with Washington Spirit midfielder Kristie Mewis. After the Red Stars’ team doctor evaluated her, Comeau was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital for more tests.

Comeau, who has started two of the six games she’s played in this season, will be out for the time being, but will be reevaluated by a doctor Wednesday.

Comeau joined the Red Stars last season. She came in clutch scoring the Red Stars’ lone goal in their win over the Orlando Pride last July. The win cemented the Red Stars in fourth place in the National Women’s Soccer League, and gave them a spot in the playoffs.

Before joining the Red Stars, Comeau played for the Seattle Sounders Women in the Women’s Premier Soccer League and for Portland Thorns FC.

Comeau played collegiate soccer at the University of California – Berkeley. During her senior season in 2014, the two-time Pac-12 Second Team member led the Golden Bears with eight goals and seven assists.