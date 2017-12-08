Red Wings explore legal action over logo used at Virginia white rally

The Detroit Red Wings issued a statement Saturday saying they “vehemently disagree” with the use of their logo by far-right extremists at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Rally supporters and counterprotesters screamed, chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday morning.

At least one group was seen carrying placards with the Red Wings logo, drawing the response from the NHL team.

“The Detroit Red Wings vehemently disagree with and are not associated in any way with the event taking place today in Charlottesville, Va.,” the team said in a statement. “The Red Wings believe that Hockey is for Everyone and we celebrate the great diversity of our fan base and our nation. We are exploring every possible legal action as it pertains to the misuse of our logo in this disturbing demonstration.”

There is a Michigan-based white nationalist group called the Detroit Right Wings that uses a logo nearly identical to that of the Red Wings. It is not yet evident whether that group was in attendance in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville has declared a local emergency due to the conflicts between the two groups.

There were also fights Friday night, when hundreds of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.

A university spokesman said one person was arrested and several people were injured.

The University of Virginia announced Saturday that all scheduled events — including a men’s soccer exhibition and a football team meet-and-greet — had been canceled due to public safety concerns.