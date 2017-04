Reds poke fun at hordes of Cubs fans in their ballpark

The Cincinnati Reds may have lost 6-5 to the Cubs on Friday night, but their troll game was on fire.

During the Reds’ first game in a three-game series against the newly dubbed World Series Champions, the geniuses behind the Great American Ball Park’s Jumbotron did something a little extra to welcome the Cubs fans – new and old – to Cincinnati.

Meet the “Bandwagon Cam.”

Of course, Reds fans enjoyed the stunt.