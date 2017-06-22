Rejuvenated Pelfrey adapts to new pitching style

MINNEAPOLIS – Since joining the White Sox this season, Mike Pelfrey has reinvented himself from power pitcher to junkballer, and it might just extend the 33-year-old’s career a few more years.

“I’m a totally different guy,’’ Pelfrey said. “I’m throwing more offspeed pitches than I ever have.’’

Pelfrey, who is scheduled to start for the Sox against the A’s Friday when the Sox open a 10-game home stand at Guaranteed Rate Field, is 68-96 with a 4.53 ERA over 1,412 innings with the Mets, Twins, Tigers and Sox, was 4-10 with a 5.07 in the first year of a two-year, $16 million contract with the Tigers last season. After manager Brad Ausmus had a heart-to-heart talk with Pelfrey, the Tigers let him go during spring training and the Sox claimed him on waivers. The Tigers are paying for his services.

“Ausmus showed me some numbers and said, ‘Something needs to change.’ I had had an awful year. Guys hit [.327]off me and he said ‘You’re either going to be out of the game or you can change.’ ’’

Mike Pelfrey pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays last week. (AP)

Pelfey shifted gears but had a rough spring, but working with Don Cooper has helped him get on a new track. After throwing sinkers on 73 percent and 69 percent his previous two seasons, according to BrooksBaseball, Pelfrey is down to 59 percent this year with an increase from 3-4 percent curveballs to 13. At a 70 mph average, his curve is 3-7 mph slower than any of his previous 10 seasons.

“If you were right-handed, there was an 80 percent chance you were getting a sinker inside,’’ Pelfrey said.

Pelfrey is 3-1 with a 2.03 ERA over his last six starts, although he has completed six innings only twice. Opposing hitters are batting .231 against him.

Cooper has Pelfrey throwing his hard stuff to both sides of the plate, which was a revelation to Pelfrey. He says he can’t believe he almost always threw his sinker inside to righties and away from lefties.

“I was always willing to change, I just wish I had the information earlier,’’ he said.

“Coop has been awesome, man. He’s always ready to work. He’s the big one about both sides of plate with the fastball. I was like “Why? Why did I do that? It’s simple. Both sides. We’ve continued to expand on it.’’

Pelfrey looks to reverse a trend against the A’s. He’s 0-4 with a 7.97 ERA in four career starts against them.

Draft signings

The Sox have agreed to terms with 31 of their 40 picks from the draft, including first-round third baseman Jake Burger, second-round first baseman Gavin Sheets and third-round outfielder Luis Gonzalez.

Right-handers Lincoln Henzman (fourth round) and Kade McClure (sixth) and outfielder Logan Taylor (16th) from Louisville, catcher Evan Skoug (seventh) from TCU and outfielder Hunter Kiel of Louisville (18th) were currently playing in the College World Series and couldn’t be signed.

Home cooking, at last

After being on the road for four three-city trips over the first two and a half months of the season, the Sox open their first 10-game home stand Friday. Manager Rick Renteria raised two pumped fists at the thought.

“Being in one consistent place for a while is helpful,’’ Renteria said. “The guys have done a great job not letting [a heavy road schedule] be a nuisance but it will be nice to be home for the next 10 days and see if we can settle into a routine that can help us.’’

The Sox played have played 27 games at home. Thursday’s game against the Twins was their 44th on the road.

Worth the wait

Thursday’s game was delayed four hours, 50 minutes by rain but started under blue skies at 5 p.m. It was the longest rain delay in Twins history.

The Sox erupted for five runs in the first against left-hander Nik Turley, who lasted only eight batters. Jose Abreu lined a homer to left for his 13th of the season and Todd Frazier homered to left-center for his 12th.