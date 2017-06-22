Renteria: Anderson can get untracked at big league level

Tim Anderson, left, can't hang on to a ground ball by Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria while trying to get Corey Dickerson, right, at third base on June 7, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Anderson was charged with an error, one of 16 he's made this season. (AP)

MINNEAPOLIS — Tim Anderson’s struggles during his second season have been ongoing, and while they came to a head during the White Sox’ 4-2 loss to the Twins Wednesday night, manager Rick Renteria suggested a demotion to AAA Charlotte isn’t being considered.

Moments after Renteria talked about the scrutiny surrounding Anderson’s struggles, the Cubs sent struggling Kyle Schwarber and his .171 batting average to AAA Iowa Thursday. Schwarber, three months older than Anderson, who turns 24 on Friday, is also a former first-round draft pick who more than passed his initial tests in the majors, Schwarber in even more dramatic fashion with a heroic World Series performance last season — his second year in the majors.

The Cubs are in a different position than the rebuilding Sox and needing to win now and couldn’t afford to carry on with Schwarber’s lack of production. Anderson, though, is battling offensive problems with a .256/.284/.374 hitting line as well as leading the majors with 16 errors. The combination of the two have opened the discussion about whether the minor leagues might be the best place to get his game corrected.

Asked before the Sox played the Twins Thursday morning if Anderson’s issues can be corrected at the big league level, Renteria said “absolutely.”

“What happens is, when things don’t work out as well as you’d want them to on a particular day, it’s there for everybody to see,” Renteria said. “That’s why everybody takes notice and that’s natural. The one thing we have to do as a staff and players also is step back and stay away from the fray of that attention and stay focused on what you have to do. Minimize how all the noise affects you and continue to play the game.”

Renteria ardently backs his players and is rarely critical of them with media, but after Anderson failed to turn a key double play Wednesday, Renteria said, “We needed that double play. He was deep, came across in the same motion and wasn’t able to get a grip on the ball. Probably should have been a little more aggressive coming to the bag but he wasn’t.”

“You have to play clean baseball. We just didn’t play clean baseball.”

That’s about as strong as it gets for Renteria, who talked things over with Anderson after the game. Bench coach Joe McEwing has also kept close tabs on Anderson, working to correct his footwork and mixing tough love with encouraging pats on the back.

“For them to point it out, and come to me and tell me, to see what’s happening in my career, for it not to go down the wrong way, speaks a lot of them,” Anderson said Thursday.



The Sox signed Anderson to a $25 million extension well before his arbitration eligible years, so they have a significant stake in seeing him develop. When the deal was signed during spring training, Anderson and left-hander Carlos Rodon were viewed as building blocks of the rebuild and the closest things to untouchables on the roster.

More than halfway through June, though, Anderson finds himself where he was as a minor leaguer coming through the Sox system — motivated by proving doubters wrong that he was a shortstop and perhaps not better suited for another position such as center field.

His production at the plate has been lean, so there’s that, too.



“There’s a little frustration on both sides [offense and defense],” Anderson said. “I’m just trying to manage it, balance it out and separate it from each other.”

A late bloomer who did not play baseball till his junior year of high school, Anderson was drafted out of junior college in 2013 and was promoted to AA Birmingham in 2014. He played 55 games at AAA Charlotte in 2016 before the Sox promoted him to the majors on June 10. Anderson hit .283/.306/.432 with nine homers in 99 games and committed 14 errors.

This sophomore slump is concerning, but it might be too soon to panic.

“Well, give him some time,” an American League scout said Wednesday. “He was rushed just like most top drafts.”

Renteria showed his confidence in Anderson byinserted Anderson in the lineup at the leadoff spot Thursday.