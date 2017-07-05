Renteria ejected as White Sox get swept by Orioles

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana pauses on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE – The refreshing April air in the White Sox’ balloon is leaking out this May. Sunday’s 4-0 loss, the conclusive blow of a three-game sweep by the Orioles, marked the Sox’ sixth loss in the last eight games.

More dispiriting was that it came as ace Jose Quintana, excellent in his previous two starts after a lackluster start, retreated again with a messy four-run performance over 96 pitches and five innings. Quintana (2-5, 4.46 ERA), considered the hottest trade commodity during spring training, got out-pitched by Chris Tillman to ensure a sour finish to a 4-6 road trip that began with two wins against the Tigers and a four-game split with the Royals.

A blown opportunity to put Tillman on the ropes early, three Quintana walks in the first two innings, a bloop Orioles singles within inches of each foul line and a couple of debated ball-strike calls was more than Ricky Renteria could stomach in one afternoon. Renteria, for something he shouted from the dugout after a strike-two call to Avisail Garcia in the third inning, got ejected for the first time (not counting his rare Cactus League heave-ho) by plate umpire Paul Emmel.

“He ejected me and that’s all I can say,’’ Renteria said.

“They were able to minimize damage with their pitching, and we need to play cleaner baseball. I think we have for the most part all season.’’

But not Sunday, and the the first inning set the tone. Tillman, making his season debut after missing spring training with right shoulder bursitis, walked Melky Cabrera and Leury Garcia on nine pitches to start the game. But Jose Abreu, one of the game’s hottest hitters of late, helped Tillman by swinging at what looked like ball four running in on his hands and popped out. After reached on a fielder’s choice with Leury Garcia beating third baseman Manny Machado’s attempted force throw to second, Todd Frazier lined out to shortstop and Cody Asche grounded softly to first, letting Tillman off the hook.

Quintana walked two of the first three batters, and a bobble by shortstop Tyler Saladino allowed Mark Trumbo to safely load the bases. The O’s capitalized, scoring runs on a sacrifice fly by Chris Davis and single by Trey Mancini to make it 2-0 after one.

“It was a battle the whole game – the first three innings especially,’’ Quintana said. “It was a tough day for me all day.’’

And a tough series for the Sox.

The Orioles, improving to 20-10 for the first time since 2005, completed their first three-game home sweep of the Sox in 18 years.

The Sox had a two-hit day from Todd Frazier and three hits from Yolmer Sanchez, and they had eight hits altogether but were unable to glean anything from whatever opportunities those hits presented.

“It was the first bad series we’ve had,’’ Quintana said. “You turn the page and do what we were doing before. Everybody knows that. Be ready for the next series.’’

That will begin Tuesday at home against the Twins.