Renteria equipped for next step, Hahn says

GLENDALE, Ariz. — General manager Rick Hahn said last year the direction of the White Sox offseason would be evident with his first couple of moves.

The Chris Sale trade in December signaled it loud and clear, and was followed up by another player for prospects blockbuster when Adam Eaton was dealt. But putting Rick Renteria in place as manager two months earlier was actually the first clue.

“In a lot of ways hiring Ricky and promoting Nick Capra and Curt Hasler, who all had deep player development roots, made it clear internally,” Hahn said. “We’re going to where teachers are important, where you’re identifying priorities and teaching, and holding guys accountable and building something for the future.”

Capra, who had been player development director, is now the third base coach. Hasler, the minor league pitching coordinator, replaced Bobby Thigpen as bullpen coach. Renteria was hired by Theo Epstein during the Cubs rebuild and was unceremoniously let go when Joe Maddon became available.

Manager Rick Renteria chats with Melky Cabrera at the hitting cages. (Getty Images)

Hahn says Renteria, who replaced Robin Ventura after serving as bench coach last season, will still be here if and when the Sox are fully equipped, personnel wise, to take the next step.

“Ricky and this staff can very much handle a team that is ready to win and I fully expect them all to be in place when this team is ready to win,” Hahn said.

Hahn is also high on 33-year-old Chris Getz, the former Sox infielder hired from the Royals organization to be in charge of player development.

“It won’t be too long from now, I’m guessing a few years, he will off running his own club,” Hahn said. “That’s how high I think his ceiling is.”

Hahn continues to not tip his hand on further trade talks, but in jest cracked a doosy about a trade with the Cubs.

“I was offered on my way here [Javy] Baez and [Kyle] Schwarber for [Jose] Quintana,” he said Tuesday. “It was by the TSA agent at O’Hare. So there has been some Cubs-Sox dialog.

“I told him that’s a nice start. Get back to me when you want to add to it. I haven’t heard from him so I guess that’s the end of that.”