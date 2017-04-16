Renteria gives ‘pressing’ Anderson mental health day

MINNEAPOLIS – White Sox manager Rick Renteria gave struggling shortstop Tim Anderson a mental health day Sunday.

“Just to let him kind of sit back and watch the ball game a little bit,’’ Renteria said. “Kind of take a breath. That’s it. He’ll be back in there tomorrow.’’

Anderson, who signed a six-year, $25 million extension during spring training, is 6-for-43 (.140) this season, including two hits in his last 21 at-bats. One of them was a homer leading off the Sox’ 10-4 win against the Indians Thursday.

Third base coach Nick Capra, a long-time player development director and minor league coach/manager, talked things out with Anderson at his locker before the game Sunday, although it was not an lengthy discussion.

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 04: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox bats against the Detroit Tigers

during the opening day game at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Tigers defeated the White Sox 6-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“He’s been pressing a little,” Renteria said. “Take a step back, relax, regroup.’’

Anderson isn’t the only Sox not hitting. They trailed the Twins 1-0 on Brian Dozier’s inside the park home run in the fifth inning and hadn’t scored since the seventh inning Friday, a run of 16 straight scoreless innings.

Todd Frazier was also out of the lineup, a day after he left in the fourth inning Saturday with recurring flu-like symptoms. Frazier had missed two games in Cleveland because he was sick.

“He’s still a little dehydrated so we’re letting him rest and recover,’’ Renteria said.

Fond memory

Right-hander Anthony Swarzak was more than happy to share his memory of the time he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning for the Twins against the Angels in 2011.

Swarzak, an emergency starter that night, combined with two other pitchers to hurl a one-hitter in a Twins’ 1-0 Twins win in 10 innings.

That outing came up Saturday after Ervin Santana pitched a one-hitter against the Sox. Santana’s gem, Swarzak’s game and Francisco Liriano’s no-hitter against the Sox in 2011 are the only one-hitters or better for the Twins in this decade.

“I’m glad you brought that up,” Renteria said to a Minneapolis reporter before later asking Swarzak for more details.

One detail was the name of who broke up the no-no: Angels outfielder Peter Bourjos, who was with the Sox during spring training before a trade to the Rays.

In his first season with the Sox, Swarzak has contributed two scoreless relief appearances.

“He has been very sharp,’’ Renteria said. “He has life to his fastball. He’s commanded the zone very well. His slider was very good. He goes out there, he’s a professional, he has experience, it doesn’t look like anything overwhelms him. He’s been very effective.’’

Party of 25

The Sox held a team dinner Saturday night, following their 5-0 afternoon loss.

“Have a good time, relax, share some camaraderie away from the field,’’ Renteria said. “I don’t know that many clubs actually get together and have team dinners, to be honest. For me it’s a good time to get together and bond a little bit more on a personal level.’’