Renteria: “I’m in a great place” with White Sox

MESA, Ariz. — Rick Renteria and Joe Maddon crossed paths at a media event last week.

“Just said hello,” Renteria said. “Just briefly. He’s always been very cordial.

“I’m sure we’ll have a beer sometime, absolutely.”

Maddon, of course, took over for Renteria with the Cubs, then brought them to the postseason his first year and a World Series championship his second. For Renteria, it was tough to watch after he had helped develop some of the Cubs young players and was unceremoniously let go with two years left on his contract.

Rick Renteria at SoxFest in Jaunary. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Renteria sat out a year, joined the Sox as Robin Ventura’s bench coach last season is now in his first season managing through another rebuild. On Monday, the Sox met the Cubs in their third Cactus League game of 2017 in Mesa.

“I’m in a great place,” Renteria said before the game. “Baseball does what it does and I think we all have to take account of ourselves. We keep perspective and we try to find some balance. There are worse things that have happened to people and always in the initial you feel a sense of a little blow but you put it in perspective and you realize things keep moving forward and here I am now with the Chicago White Sox. Things happen.”

Other teams reached out to Renteria with coaching offers but he chose to sit back and size things up for a year. That he was still on the Cubs payroll helped.

“Oh sure, it would be a lie if that wasn’t a part of being able to get through that,” he said. “You’re able to spend time with your family, take advantage of that particular situation.

“A lot of people reached out but at that moment it was time to kind of step away. Let it pass. You have to allow everybody to enjoy the things that are moving forward. Once you’re out of it you step back and let them enjoy what they are reaping. They deserve it.”

While the Cubs were celebrating their first world title since 1908, Renteria was preparing to help the Sox build from the ground up, hopefully in the same way the Cubs did.

Only a few miles away on the other side of town.

“I guess there is some irony to it but it’s all good,” Renteria said. “I’m happy. I’m really happy to be here. I’m happy to be in the situation we’re in. The organization is taking the step that is hopefully leading us as many organizations have done over the last six or seven years, trying to create something more sustainable over time.”

Cubs president Theo Epstein, who hired and fired Renteria, saw Terry Francona take things he learned on the job with the Phillies to his job with the Red Sox, where he and Francona won. There is a benefit to a second go-around for a manager.

“Seems like he’s got a lot of talented young players to work with over there,” Epstein said.

“And his energy, his personality will be real assets to help develop those kids, keep them positive, keep them moving forward.”