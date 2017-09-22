Renteria reflects on what he, rebuilding Sox have achieved in ’17

HOUSTON — Of course, manager Rick Renteria knows the White Sox are rebuilding. His manner of doing things — creating a different atmosphere and a new identity in the clubhouse and on the field — is a significant part of the Sox’ plan.

But there is no way Renteria, whose team improved to 61-91 with a 3-1 victory Thursday against the American League West champion Astros, will lie down for anyone.

He refused to do so this season and won’t next season, either, even though his team likely won’t be equipped to contend for the playoffs. That might be another season or two away.

Renteria knows this. But he is getting his players to play the way he wants his teams to play. It’s just the way it has to be, he said.

‘‘I’m not going to go into next year and say we’re not going to compete,’’ Renteria said. ‘‘Baloney. I’m looking to go in and win next year.’’

Nodding toward his clubhouse, Renteria continued: ‘‘I’m not going to create a message to those guys and anybody who’s coming [in next season] that it’s OK. No, it’s not OK.’’

With 10 games left on the schedule, Renteria reflected on the first 152 and said he’s most satisfied with ‘‘maintaining a mentality of playing the game a certain way, winning as many games as possible and trying to do the things on the field necessary to win games.’’

His veterans, such as closer David Robertson, third baseman Todd Frazier and left-hander Jose Quintana, bought into what was going on, even though they knew they likely were going to be traded.

‘‘Even the older guys who weren’t going to be here in the long term were embracing it, helping us along the way, which was fantastic,’’ Renteria said.

As he finishes his first season as the Sox’ manager after sitting alongside Robin Ventura as their bench coach in 2016, Renteria said he’s proud of how ‘‘every one of the coaching-staff members, the players and the front office all stayed on the same page, trying to move us forward in the right direction.’’

‘‘We might disagree on certain things, but that’s a good thing. Not having ‘yes’ people allows you to be the best you can be.’’

Pitching coach Don Cooper, the longest-tenured coach on Renteria staff, marveled at Renteria’s pace during spring training, a pace he is carrying to the finish line.

‘‘He laid the foundation in spring training,’’ Cooper said. ‘‘You see how the team is playing. Play hard every single night.

‘‘Watch what is going on now. When we get good starting pitching — and we are with the young kids coming up — we’re in every game.

‘‘Everything we accomplished from spring training on, I just like how we play. We’re out there for nine innings, and other teams know it. Other teams are making errors because they know, ‘I have to be quick [fielding a ground ball] because these guys run the ball out.’ . . . I’m excited for the future.’’

That, as far as Renteria is concerned, can arrive anytime now.

‘‘It would be easy to say we’re not going to [be contenders] for another three or four years,’’ he said. ‘‘I want it to be next year.

‘‘For the many people who say it’s unrealistic, that’s OK; I’ll be the one who is unrealistic. They need to know that is the goal, ultimately. I won’t speak any way other than that. At the peril of being judged, any other way is fruitless.’’

