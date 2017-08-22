Renteria says Minaya is White Sox’ ‘little diamond in the rough’

This is what happens when the general manager empties out your bullpen: Juan Minaya becomes the closer.

And wouldn’t you know it, it’s so far, so good with the 26-year-old Dominican right-hander who converted on all three of his save opportunities going into the Sox’ game against the Twins Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“It’s a good opportunity I’ve never had before so I’m going to work hard and take advantage,’’ said Minaya, who has pitched to a 4.50 ERA in his first 27 relief appearances.

Minaya, who saved eight games for the Astros’ Class A Quad Cities in 2013, said he should approach the ninth like the seventh or eighth and just make good pitches but there is no getting around “that it’s not the same.’’

Juan Minaya delivers against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning Friday in Arlington, Texas. (AP)

”It’s a little bit of pressure, but we’re fine with it,’’ he said. “I like it.”

Minaya hasn’t been perfect. He gave up a two-run homer to the Rangers’ Rougned Odor Sunday in Texas, protecting a 3-0 lead, but still came away with the save.

Manager Rick Renteria called Minaya, a September, 2016 waiver claim from the Astros, a detailed hard worker.

“Sometimes you kind of find a little diamond in the rough and so far he’s been kind of our little diamond in the rough,” Renteria said.

Since the All-Star break, GM Rick Hahn has traded closer David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, Anthony Swarzak, Tyler Clippard and Dan Jennings from the bullpen. Nate Jones and Zach Putnam are out for the season with elbow injuries.

Davidson heads out on assignment

Matt Davidson, who hasn’t played since the Jays’ Marcus Stroman hit him on the right wrist with a pitch on Aug. 1, took infield and packed bags to join Class AAA Charlotte for a rehab assignment.

Davidson will need more than a couple days, Renteria said.

“Make sure that he’s feeling completely sound before he returns,’’ Renteria said.

Davidson was batting .238 with a team-high 22 homers and 51 RBI when he went on the disabled list seven days after getting hit.

Nick’s quick six

When Nicky Delmonico homered in Game 2 of Monday’s doubleheader against the Twins, he got to six homers in 19 games, faster than any Sox in club history.

Jose Abreu (21) is next on that list, followed by Zeke Bonura (22) from the 1950s and Magglio Ordonez (32).

“He has really good at-bats against anybody he faces, lefty [pitcher] or righty,’’ Renteria said. “Takes what they give him. His approaches are very solid, he’s doing a nice job.’’

Delmonico reached base in 18 of his first 19 games, including a franchise record 13 straight to start his career.

Four 25s and counting for Abreu

Jose Abreu is the first Sox and 10th major leaguer to begin his career with four-plus consecutive 25-homer seasons. Abreu entered Tuesday needing 23 RBI to begin his career with four straight seasons of at least 25 homers and 100 RBI – he would join Joe DiMaggio (1936-39) and Albert Pujols (2001-12).

Abreu is on pace for career highs in doubles (45), extra-base hits (83) and runs scored (96).

Fulmer, the day after

No. 8 overall pick Carson Fulmer’s first start was so bad – he struggled to hit his spots and missed many of his targets by a foot or more and gave up two three-run homers – there was concern about how he his confidence would absorb it.

“I think it’ll impact him but not in a negative way,’’ Renteria said. “It will impact him with an awareness, he’ll recognize there are certain things you have to do to be effective at the major-league level. He knows he has the skill. Now it’s just a matter of honing in and cleaning up what it might be that would put him on better footing.’’