Renteria tells White Sox to focus on now, not what’s next

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said the team sent a message by trading Jose Quintana to the crosstown rival Cubs on Thursday for four prospects.

Not only was it the trade that will set the tone across the league for the rest of the month until the deadline, but it also showed the Sox were ready to deal and still want to do more.

“In talking to a few general managers in the last 24 hours, I think they certainly understood that we were serious when we said we were getting close to something,” Hahn said, “or that it was time to see their best cards, so to speak.”

Now the attention turns to the rest of the Sox’ clubhouse, where just about every name is a potential trading chip. So it goes when a team owns the worst record in the American League and sits 9 1/2 games out of first in the American League Central.

David Robertson and Todd Frazier are the most likely trade pieces. Robertson’s four-year contract expires next season, but contending teams will surely show interest in a high-end closer with a year remaining on his contract. Frazier is only hitting .210 but his defense and power will no doubt be attractive.

The Red Sox are reportedly closing in on a deal for Frazier, according to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, who said a deal “seems almost inevitable.” ESPN reported talks between the Red Sox and White Sox “intensified” Saturday.

The Red Sox designated third baseman Pablo Sandoval for assignment Friday and are platooning Tzu-Wei Lin and Deven Marrero at third.

Less visible pieces of the Sox roster may draw interest from around the league, too, like relievers Tommy Kahnle and Anthony Swarzak.

Manager Rick Renteria said the team spoke as a group Friday and he told players to control what they can control and that they’ve got to keep moving forward regardless of how the personnel changes in the clubhouse.

“That’s the natural consequence of the business that we’re in,” Renteria said. “The uncertainty at times of how things are and what the landscape is. In the end, the best thing for all of us to do is concentrate on what’s in front of us at any particular moment.”

Renteria said he doesn’t seek out trade news and only hears about things as they become relevant.

“For the most part, they’re concentrating on what they do on their side,” he said, “and they allow me to do what I do on the field with the players.”

Renteria was on the field a bit too long Saturday and was ejected by umpire Tom Hallion in the sixth inning of a 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

The two teams combined for four errors and three unearned runs. Nelson Cruz hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Mariners the lead, and Renteria got himself tossed a half inning later.

Renteria was upset that Tim Anderson wasn’t given two bases on an error by pitcher Felix Hernandez.

Mike Pelfrey lasted just 4 2/3 innings and gave up two runs – one earned. Melky Cabrera went 4 for 5 with two runs, two RBI and a solo homer to lead off the game.

The wins and losses this week, month and season, though, are not consequential in the big picture.

Hahn said the team remains focused on the long-term health of the organization, and the moves will reflect that vision.

He expected to receive negative feedback from fans after trading away a player of Quintana’s caliber, but “that didn’t deter us from making the move,” he said. And the response has been largely positive, anyway.

“Hopefully those moves continue to resonate with the fan base,” Hahn said, perhaps signaling more trades like the Quintana deal to come. “If they don’t, hopefully they at least see where we think this thing is headed and why we’re making the moves we are.”

