Report: Allergy could end Marian Hossa’s career

Marian Hossa’s career could be over, according to a report by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Hossa has been dealing with a “serious allergy” to his hockey equipment, according to the report, and has been taking medicine to fight the allergy. According to Sportsnet, Hossa’s doctors are concerned about him taking the medicine long term.

Attempts to reach Hossa, his agent, and the Blackhawks were not immediately successful.

Hossa scored 26 goals last season, the 19th of his Hall of Fame career. The 38-year-old is signed for four more seasons, and an early retirement would leave the Hawks with a “recapture penalty” that would count more than $3.5 million against the salary cap for the next four years. But if the allergy situation is indeed forcing him out of hockey, he could possibly go on long-term injured reserve for the next four years, which would take his $5.275-million cap hit off the books completely.

Marian Hossa has won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks. (AP Photo)

Hossa, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Hawks, has 525 goals and 609 assists in 1,309 career games, and is one of the premier two-way players in the game. He indicated after the season that he was fully planning to return to the lineup.